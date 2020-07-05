WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow Wind Warning in place for much of the country

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for much of the country.

Met Eireann has issued the wind warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Clare.

It is warning that through the afternoon, westerly winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 60km/h, with gusts of 80 to 100km/h associated with any thundery downpours. Some disruption may occur.

The warning is in place since 11am and remains in place until 6pm