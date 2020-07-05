Works begin on stretch of motorway in Offaly with high accident rate

A STRETCH of the M7 motorway between the junctions for Roscrea and Moneygall that has been repeatedly singled out by local representatives due to a disproportionately high volume of traffic accidents in inclement weather will soon be repaired.

The works will include repairs to the ramps at Junction 22 and repair work to part of the motorway main line and paving.

Work will also take place on Junction 24 and Junction 23 of the M7, to facilitate resurfacing and on the M7 Eastbound.

The works will be completed by Colas Roadbridge JV on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and are due to start on Sunday, July 5 and motorists can expect some delays for the duration of the remedial work.

According to the AA, the M7 eastbound will be closed for works between J24 Toomevara and J22 Roscrea today (5th) to and tomorrow July 11. Diversions will be in place via the N62 and the Old N7 (R445)