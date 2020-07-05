Road to close in centre of Tullamore for two days this week

A road in the centre of Tullamore will close for two days this week to allow for essential road restoration works.

Columcille Street will be closed from 7am on Monday, July 6 to 7pm on Tuesday, July 7 from the junction with Harbour Street to the junction with Convent Road to allow for the works. Diversions will be in place using Harbour Street, Store Street, Convent Road and O'Carroll Street. (See map below)

Chancery Lane in Tullamore will also remain closed this week. It closed on Monday June 29 and remains closed until Monday July 13.

The road closure is necessary to facilitate service connections. Diversions will be in place



Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused by these works.