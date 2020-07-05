Gardai appeal for witnesses to 'occurrence' in motorway layby in Midlands

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an occurrence on the layby before Junction 12 of the M4 (eastbound) in Kinnegad on Saturday evening.

A number of males and two cars were observed parked in the layby at approximately 7.10pm on Saturday, July 4. Gardaí are anxious to identify these vehicles and speak to the males present.

One car is described as being a dark blue/grey Skoda. The second car is described as being a small black Opel Corsa or Citroen.

Gardaí are appealing to speak to anyone:

• who was driving close to Junction 12 on the M4 this evening between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

• who may have camera (dash cam) footage and who were travelling along the M4 motorway (eastbound) this evening between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

• who may have observed the vehicles, as described above, driving on the M4 this evening between 6.45pm and 7.15pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.