Gardai appeal for public's help to find missing 23 month old

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 23-month-old Jasmine Arshad who was reported missing on Friday, July 3 at 5.30pm.

An Garda Síochána believe Jasmine is in the company of her father, Arshad Shiraz (38 years old). Both Jasmine and Arshad went missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí are satisfied that Jasmine and Arshad travelled from Ballaghaderreen to Dublin via public transport at approximately 1.35pm on Friday, July 3, and disembarked in the city centre at approximately 4.30pm.

An Garda Síochána are not aware of Jasmine’s whereabouts at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Jasmine’s whereabouts to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also appealing to Jasmine's father, Arshad Shiraz, to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.

Gardai also respectfully requested that it be shared widely and to refrain from posting uninformed and ill-judged comments.