Motorist driving at crazy speed in Midlands arrested for multiple offences
Motorist driving at crazy speed in Midlands arrested for multiple offences
A motorist detected driving at a crazy speed in Midlands has been arrested for multiple offences.
Mullingar Gardai caught the motorist driving at 191km/h on the N4.
The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving.
The passenger in car was found in possession of cannabis (subject to analysis) with proceedings to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on