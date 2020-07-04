Strong winds on the way for Ireland as Met Eireann issues alert
Strong winds on the way for Ireland as Met Eireann issues alert
Met Eireann has issued a Weather Advisory for strong winds for all of Ireland for Saturday and Sunday.
According to the Advisory, it will be unseasonably windy on Saturday night and Sunday, with strong and gusty westerly winds at times.
It is valid from 9pm on Saturday until 8pm on Sunday.
The advisory was issued this morning....
