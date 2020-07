REVEALED: Full Offaly GAA 2020 Championship Fixtures

FIXTURES have been made for the Offaly GAA adult championships. A masters fixtures list for the group stages of the championships was released this week by the Offaly GAA Competitions Control Committee.

The football championships will start on the weekend of July 24 with the hurling following a week later and they will continue on alternate weekends until their conclusion.

With action now imminent following the Covid-19 shutdown, there is great anticipation about the competions and teams are currently in heavy training as well as organising challenge games.

There is a jam-packed programme with no shortage of entertainment for a match starved spectating public. The fixtures are well staggered in early rounds, meaning it is possible to hit a good few matches, though an announcement has not been made yet about potential crowds restrictions.

The Senior and Senior “B” championships are at neutral venues while home and away venues are in operation for the other ones. In the final round of each championship, group games will be played at different venues on the same date and the same time as they will determine final places and semi-final spots.

The fixtures are:

SFC

Round 1

Friday, July 24 – O'Connor Park, Ferbane v Edenderry 7.30pm;

Saturday, July 25 – Clara, Cappincur v Tullamore 7.30pm;

Sunday, July 26 – O'Connor Park, Rhode v Clara 7.00pm; Shamrocks v Bracknagh 2.00pm.

Round 2

Friday, August 7 – Rhode, Edenderry v Shamrocks 8.00pm;

Saturday, August 8 - O'Connor Park, Clara v Cappincur 6.00pm;

Sunday, August 9 – O'Connor Park, Tullamore v Rhode, Bracknagh v Ferbane (Times to be announced).

Round 3

Sunday, August 23 – O'Connor Park, Bracknagh v Edenderry 4.00pm; Pullough, Ferbane v Shamroccks 4.00pm; Tubber, Tullamore v Clara 4.00pm; Daingean, Rhode v Cappincur 4.00pm.

SHC

Round 1

Friday, July 31 – Banagher, Bir v Kilcormac/Killoughey 7.30pm; Rath, Shinrone v Ballinamere 7.30pm;

Saturday, August 1 – Birr, Coolderry v Seir Kieran 7.00pm; O'Connor Park, St Rynagh's v Belmont 7.00pm.

Round 2

Saturday, August 15 – Birr, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Coolderry, Belmont v Shinrone (Times to be announced);

Sunday, August 16 – O'Connor Park, Seir Kieran v Bir, Ballinamere v St Rynagh's (Times to be announced).

Round 3

Saturday, August 29 – Kinnitty, Seir Kieran v Kilcormac/Killoughey 5.00pm; Rath, Birr v Coolderry 5.00pm; O'Connor Park, Ballinamere v Belmont 5.00pm; Birr, St Rynagh's v Shinrone 5.00pm.

SFC “B”

Round 1

Friday, July 24 – Doon, Erin Rovers v Shannonbridge 7.30pm;

Saturday, July 25 – Daingean, Gracefield v Tubber 7.00pm; Mucklagh, Walsh Island v Ferbane 7.00pm;

Sunday, July 26 – O'Connor Park, Ballycumber v Durrow 7.00pm.

Round 2

Friday, August 7 – Tubber, Ferbane v Ballycumber 8.00pm;

Saturday, August 8 – Ballycumber, Tubber v Erin Rovers 6.00pm; Durrow, Shannonbridge v Gracefield 8.00pm;

Sunday, August 9 – Ballycommon, Durrow v Walsh Island 1.00pm.

Round 3

Saturday, August 22 – Doon, Shannonbridge v Tubber 5.30pm; O'Connor Park, Gracefield v Erin Rovers 5.30pm; Killeigh, Ferbane v Durrow 5.30pm; Cappincur, Ballycumber v Walsh Island 5.30pm.

SHC “B”

Round 1

Saturday, August 1 – Kinnitty, Drumcullen v Kilcormac/Killoughey 7.00pm;

Sunday, August 2 – O'Connor Park, Tullamore v Clara 1.00pm; Crinkle, Clodiagh Gaels v Carrig/Riverstown 1.00pm; Birr, Kinnitty v Lusmagh 7.00pm.

Round 2

Saturday, August 15 – Kinnitty, Carrig/Riverstown v Tullamore 5.30pm; O'Connor Park, Clara v Clodiagh Gaels 5.30pm; Clareen, Lusmagh v Drumcullen 5.30pm;

Sundaty, August 16 – Rath, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Kinnitty 12.00.

Round 3

Sunday, August 30 – Birr, Clara v Carrig/Riverstown 4.00pm; O'Connor Park, Clodiagh Gaels v Tullamore 4.00pm; Banagher, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Lusmagh 4.00pm; Clareen, Kinnitty v Drumcullen 4.00pm.

IFC

Round 1

Friday, July 24 – Geashill, Raheen v St Rynagh's 7.30pm; Killeigh, Clodiagh Gaels v Ballycommon 7.30pm;

Saurday, July 25 – Croghan, St Brigid's v Doon 7.00pm; Clonbullogue, Clonbullogue v Kilcormac/Killoughey 7.00pm.

Round 2

Saturday, August 8 - Kilcormac, Kilcormac/Killoughey v St Brigid's 6.00pm; Doon, Doon v Clonbullogue 6.00pm; Ballycommon, Ballycommon v Raheen 6.00pm; Cloghan, St Rynagh's v Clodiagh Gaels 6.00pm.

Round 3

Friday, August 21 – Pullough, Doon v Kilcormac/Killoughey 8.00pm; Rhode, Clonbullogue v St Brigid's 8.00pm; Gracefield, Raheen v Clodiagh Gaels 8.00pm; Tubber, Ballycommon v St Rynagh's 8.00pm.

IHC

Round 1

Sunday, August 2 – Ballycumber, Brosna Gaels v Belmont 1.00pm; Mucklagh, Shamrocks v St Rynagh's 1.00pm; Birr, Birr v Shinrone 1.00pm; Clareen, Seir Kieran v Coolderry 1.00pm.

Round 2

Saturday, August 15 – Banagher, St Rynagh's v Brosna Gaels 5.30pm;

Sunday, August 16 – Coolderry, Coolderry v Birr 12.00; Shinrone, Shinrone v Seir Kieran 12.00; Moystown, Belmont v Shamrocks 1.00pm.

Round 3

Sunday, August 30 – Lusmagh, Belmont v St Rynagh's 12.00; Clara, Shamrocks v Brosna Gaels 12.00; Crinkle, Shinrone v Coolderry 12.00; Carrig, Seir Kieran v Birr 12.00.

JFC

Round 1

Friday, July 24 – Croghan, Kilclonfert v Kinnitty 7.30pm; Ballinagar, Ballinagar v Daingean 7.30pm;

Sunday, July 26 – Rhode, Rhode v Tullamore 1.00pm; Clara, Clara v Edenderry 1.00pm.

Round 2

Friday, August 7 – O'Brien Park, Tullamore v Clara 8.00pm;

Saturday, August 8 – Daingean, Daingean v Kilclonfert 6.00pm; Gaelic Park, Edenderry, Edenderry v Rhode 6.00pm;

Sunday, August 9 – Kinnittty, Kinnitty v Ballinagar 1.00pm.

Round 3

Saturday, August 22 – Kinnitty, Kinnitty v Daingean 5.30pm; Ballinagar, Ballinagar v Kilclonfert 5.30pm; O'Brien Park, Tullamore v Edenderry 5.30pm; Clara, Clara v Rhode 5.30pm.

JHC

Round 1

Sunday, August 2 – Mucklagh, Shamrocks v Tullamore 5.00pm; Kilcormac, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere 5.00pm; Killeigh, Clodiagh Gaels v Coolderry 5.00pm;

Monday, August 3 – Kinnitty, Kinnitty v Crinkle 5.00pm.

Round 2

Friday, August 14 – Ballinamere, Ballinamere v Shamrocks 8.00pm; Gracefield, Gracefield v Kinnitty 8.00pm;

Sunday, August 16 – Crinkle, Crinkill v Clodiagh Gaels 12.00; Ballyskenagh – Ballyskenagh/Killavilla v Kilcormac/Killoughey 5.30pm.

Round 3

Friday, August 28 – O'Brien Park, Tullamore v Ballinamere 8.00pm;

Saturday, August 29 – Mucklagh, Shamrocks v Ballyskenagh/Killavilla 5.30pm; Killeigh, Clodiagh Gaels v Gracefield 5.30pm;

Sunday, August 30 – Coolderry, Coolderry v Crinkill 5.30pm.

JFC “B”

Round 1

Sunday, July 26 – Geashill, Raheen v Erin Rovers 1.00pm; Ballyfore, Ballyfore v Ferbane 1.00pm; Clonmore, Clonmore Harps v Gracefield 1.00pm; Bracknagh, Bracknagh v Tullamore 7.00pm;

Monday, July 27 – Durrow, Durow v Shamrocks 7.30pm.

Round 2

Friday, August 7 – Pullough, Erin Rovers v Ballyfore 8.00pm; Gracefield, Gracefield v Durrow 8.00pm;

Saturday, August 8 – Ferbane, Ferbane v Bracknagh 6.00pm;

Sunday, August 9 – Ballycumber, Ballycumber v Clonmore Harps 1.00pm; O'Brien Park, Tullamore v Raheen 6.00pm.

Round 3

Saturday, August 22 – Bracknagh, Bracknagh v Ballyfore 5.30pm;

Sunday, August 22 – Mucklagh, Shamrocks v Gracefield 1.00pm; Durrow, Durrow v Ballycumber 1.00pm.

Monday, August 24 – O'Brien Park, Tullamore v Erin Rovers 8.00pm.

JHC “B”

Round 1

Monday, August 3 – Ballinamere, Ballinamere v Tullamore 5.00pm; Clareen, Seir Kieran v Edenderry 5.00pm; Rath, Drumcullen v Kilcormac/Killoughey 5.00pm; Birr, Birr v Belmont 5.00opm; Carrig, Carrig/Riverstown v St Rynagh's 5.00pm; Coolderry, Coolderry v Lusmagh 5.00pm.

Round 2

Friday, August 14 - O'Brien Park, Tullamore v Drumcullen 8.00pm; Mountbolus, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Seir Kieran 8.00pm;

Saturday, August 15 – Banagher, St Rynagh's v Birr (Time to be announced); Edenderry, Edenderry v Ballinamere 5.30pm;

Sunday, August 16 – Lusmagh, Lusmagh v Carrig/Riverstown 12.00; Moystown, Belmont v Coolderry 5.30pm;

Round 3

Saturday, August 29 – Clareen, Seir Kieran v Drumcullen 2.00pm; Carig, Carrig/Riverstown v Coolderry 2.00pm; Lusmagh, Lusmagh v Birr 2.00pm; Banagher, St Rynagh's v Belmont 2.00pm;

Sunday, August 30 – Kilcormac, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Ballinamere 12.00.

JFC “C”

Round 1

Sunday, July 26 – Croghan, St Brigid's v Cappincur 1.00pm; Shannonbridge, Shannonbridge v Clonbullogue, 1.00pm; Killeigh, Clodiagh Gaels v Rhode 7.00pm; Ballycommon, Ballycommon v Edenderry 7.00pm.

Round 2

Friday, August 7 – Doon, Doon v Ballycommon 8.00pm;

Sunday, August 9 – Edenderry, Edenderry v Clodiagh Gaels 1.00pm; Daingean, Daingean v Shannonbridge 1.00pm; Clonbullogue, Clonbullogue v St Brigid's;

Round 3

Sunday, August 23 – Rhode, Rhode v Edenderry 1.00pm; Killeigh, Clodiagh Gaels v Doon 1.00pm; Cappincur, Cappincur v Clonbullogue 1.00pm; Croghan, St Brigid's v Daingean 1.00pm;

U-20 FC (knockout)

Tuesday, August 11 – Ferbane, Wheery v Tullamore 7,.00pm; Cloghan, St Rynagh's v St Vincent's 7.00pm; Edenderry, |St Patrick's v St Broughan's 7.00pm; Rhode, St Michael's v Clara 8.00pm; Doon, St Manchan's v Gracefield 8.00pm; Geashill, Na Fianna v Shamrocks 8.00pm.

U-20 HC (knockout)

Tuesday, August 18 – Shinrone, Shinrone v St Rynagh's 6.30pm; Birr, St Brendan's v Na Fianna 6.30pm; Ballinamere, Ballinamere v Coolderry 8.00pm; Mountbolus, Kilcormac/Killoughey v Tullamore 8.00pm.