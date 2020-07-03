Offaly man completes special marathon challenge during lockdown

Eanna Gowran, a son of Tullamore Harriers founder member Noel, completed a special marathon lockdown challenge recently.

Facing into a strong headwind for the first 13 miles plus, Eanna completed the 26.2 mile trip in a great time of 2.54.16.

A former footballer and soccer player, Eanna posted a great personal best of 2.46.34 for the marathon in Frankfurt in 2016 and is one of the best endurance athletes in Tullamore Harriers.

He decided to set himself a goal of running a sub 3 hour marathon during the Covid-19 lockdown.

With support from Tullamore Harriers teammates who helped pace him on different segments of the run, Eanna's marathon started and finished in Killina, Rahan and his route took him into Rahan, Boora, Lough Boora Parklands, Pullough and home via the Grand Canal.

Eanna trained hard for his marathon during the lockdown and ran very well to break 2.55 on a day that was not for the faint-hearted with a strong swirling wind making it a tactical run as he ran an excellent negative split - completing the second half a couple of minutes plus faster than the first.

His pacers on the day were Kevin Corrigan, Fra Mollen, Liam Byrne, Ian O'Kelly, Mick O'Brien, Mick Murphy, Darren Butler and Leonard Mooney. They are listed in the order they ran with the two Micks, O'Brien and Murphy doing the longest trip with him, 16 miles. Darren Butler ran the second half of the marathon in a great 1.26.

Glen Finlay provided valuable logistical support for the entire marathon on a bike and there was a great turnout of family and friends to encourage Eanna as he entered the last mile at the Thatch and at the finish line in Killina.

It was one of a number of activities undertaken by Tullamore Harriers members during the lockdown as the club was forced to close its facilities and runners had to stay within a 2k radius of their homes as well as training on their own for much of it. Many of those restrictions have now been lifted with the club reopened for juvenile training and adults set to resume in the

coming weeks.The limit on movement has been lifted within the county and runners can now train in groups.

Some national and provincial track and field competitions will take place while Tullamore Harriers will also run their own internal Gowran 8 mile and Neville 10 mile road races in the coming months.

Members stayed training while the country was on an effective lockdown, Tullamore Harriers posted a lot of old pictures and memories on their social media forums and the club also organised 5k challenges – inviting members to run and post their times for a number of weeks.