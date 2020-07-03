Offaly church will not open for Mass this weekend because of 'extreme restriction' on numbers

An Offaly parish has announced that it will not open the church for Mass this weekend because of the 'extreme restriction' imposed.

In a post on Facebook, Edenderry Parish posted a message from Fr PJ which says that because of the 'extreme restriction' of only 50 people being allowed to attend, the church will not open for Mass.

The statement reads: "Our three weekend Masses have never less than 200 present. With social distancing we are of capable of seating a little over 200. To turn away people in big numbers from their own Church would be so hurtful and divisive. So we will wait a little longer to open at the weekends."

Daily Mass during the week will continue at 11am each morning with weekend Masses will be available via Webcam at 7pm on Saturday and 11:30am on Sunday.