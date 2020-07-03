Free one hour parking announced for Offaly towns until end of August

Offaly County Council has announced that there will be one hour free parking in council owned car parks from July 1 until August 31.

This applies in Birr Edenderry and Tullamore.

The council has given details by town of where the new measures apply

TULLAMORE

Tullamore town centre Street Parking and Council Carparks currently allows for 15 mins free parking, in a legal parking space, without displaying a valid parking ticket. This free period will be extended to one hour. You can park for up to one hour without purchasing a parking ticket.

The one hour free parking, in a legal parking space, will apply to all parking zones below. Note that a parking ticket must be purchased and displayed after the hour free parking period has expired, if continuing to park, as per the zoned rates below.

Note: Free parking all day every Sunday and Free parking all day every day at Daingean Road Carpark

Parking Zones

Yellow - 2 hr max €1/hr with second hour free (0.50c/30mins)

Streets - Bridge Lane, Columcille Street, Harbour Street, High Street (North), Patrick Street.

Green - 2 hr max €1/hr (0.50c/30mins)

Carparks - Kilbride Park, Lloyd Town Park, Market Square West, Tara Street.

Streets - Benburb Street, Chapel Street, Church Street, Cormac Street, Deane Place, High St (South West), Kilbride Park, Kilbride Street, Market Place, O’Carroll Street, O’Moore Street, Offaly Street, St. Brigid’s Place (North & South), St. Kyran’s Street, Tanyard, Waterlane.

White - 1 hr max €1/hr (0.50c/30mins)

Carparks - Kilbride Street South, O’Connor Square

Blue - All day or part of €2.50/day

Carparks - Kilbride Street North, Market Square East, O’Neill’s Place, Tanyard

Streets - Convent Road, Store Street, St. Brigid’s Place East and West.

Birr

One-hour free parking, in a legal parking space, from Wednesday 1st July to Monday 31st August 2020.

You can park up to one hour without purchasing a parking ticket. A parking ticket must be purchased and displayed after the hour free parking period has expired.

Free parking all day every Sunday until the 31st August 2020 – in a legal parking space

Please note that parking during this period must be in accordance with Offaly County Council (parking areas) Bye Laws 2008. Therefore, anyone found to be parked illegally for example, on double yellow lines, on a footway, obstructing an entrance, in a bus stop, in a disabled bay etc. will be liable for a fine as normal.

Edenderry

One-hour free parking, in a legal parking space, from Wednesday 1st July to Monday 31st August 2020.

You can park up to one hour without purchasing a parking ticket. A parking ticket must be purchased and displayed after the hour free parking period has expired.

Free parking all day every Sunday until the 31st August 2020 – in a legal parking space

Please note that parking during this period must be in accordance with Offaly County Council (parking areas) Bye Laws 2008. Therefore, anyone found to be parked illegally for example, on double yellow lines, on a footway, obstructing an entrance, in a bus stop, in a disabled bay etc. will be liable for a fine as normal.