Road to close in centre of Tullamore for two days next week

A road in the centre of Tullamore will close for two days next week to allow for essential road restoration works.

Columcille Street will be closed from 7am on Monday, July 6 to 7pm on Tuesday, July 7 from the junction with Harbour Street to the junction with Convent Road to allow for the works. Diversions will be in place using Harbour Street, Store Street, Convent Road and O'Carroll Street. (See map below)

Offaly County Council says it apologises for any inconvenience caused by these works.