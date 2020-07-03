Offaly included in accelerated roll out of 5G coverage

Offaly has been included in trial of new technology that will see a speeded up 5G rollout.

Vodafone has become the first mobile operator in Ireland to trial an innovative Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology which will provide greater access to customers across the country to next generation connectivity.

The technology will enable Vodafone to deliver both 4G and 5G on the same spectrum band using existing antenna infrastructure, allowing for a smooth transition between the two technologies and a quicker, cost-effective rollout providing greater access to 5G services.

Vodafone is using Ericsson’s advanced variant known as Spectrum Sharing which includes a pioneering scheduling solution that offers instant coordination between 4G and 5G - enabling the spectrum to be shared between both services down to the millisecond level, providing a better customer experience.

By the end of July, DSS will be deployed to 57 sites across 11 counties, Cork, Cavan, Galway, Dublin, Roscommon, Kerry, Limerick, Meath, Mayo, Offaly and Wicklow, with further plans to expand Vodafone’s 5G coverage footprint in the years ahead.

Vodafone’s expansion plans will see its 5G service coverage footprint expand to over 30% population coverage by the end of March 2021. In addition, the technology will provide further spectrum for 4G customers, bringing an improved data experience; while 5G customers will benefit from greater coverage and a better quality of service.

Vodafone’s high bandwidth 5G services are being deployed in dense urban city areas using 3.6GHz spectrum. DSS technology will offer customers speeds of up to 400Mbps, a much wider 5G coverage footprint and deeper in-building 5G service coverage.