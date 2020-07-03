You won't believe how much this one bedroom cottage in Dublin costs!

We have all heard the stories of the crazy property prices in Dublin but the price tag on this one bedroom terraced cottage even seems ridiculous by Dublin standards.

Now it is located in Donnybrook and has Dublin 4 in the address but even taking that into account, the price is staggering.

If you have got money to burn and are looking for a one bedroom cottage in Dublin (to be fair it is gorgeous inside), 4 Smith's Cottages, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 will set you back €535,000. and no we haven't added an extra zero.

