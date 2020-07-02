PREVIEW: The Offaly Intermediate Hurling Championship 2020

There are large, unavoidable doubts about their ability to manage their dual commitments but Shamrocks are the starter’s favourites in the Molloy Environmental Systems Intermediate Hurling Championship.

The Rahan-Mucklagh outfit probably shouldn’t be back at this grade but they paid a dear price for a very poor season last year when they were relegated from senior “B”.

They lost all their group games last year, conceding some fairly horrendous scores in some of them and were beaten by Kilcormac/Killoughey in the relegation play off. It was a serious fall from grace when one considers that they were not far off Ballinamere in the Senior “B” Hurling Championship the previous year.

It is hard to know what to make of them. Have they declined that quickly or was last year an aberration, partly fuelled by their long-awaited return to top-flight football, a desire to make progress here and not go straight back down? There is an air of excitement beginning to mount in Shamrocks about their current senior football team. It is probably too early to talk about them challenging for the Dowling Cup but there is growing optimism that they can be contenders sooner rather than later. If this happens, hurling will suffer and there is a fierce appetite for senior football among a lot in the club.

Yet, a strong hurling presence remains and Shamrocks will be very keen to quickly climb back up a rung. It is not that long ago since they had a senior hurling team and they have plenty of very good hurlers. They struggle with their dual commitments at times and there is no doubt that football will hold sway this year. It doesn’t mean, however, that they can’t get the dual balance somewhat right, as others have, and mount a real challenge in this grade. They can and they should.

Shamrocks’ presence here provides a dilemma as we don’t know what to expect from them and winning this title will be no easy matter. The championship features the second team of six senior hurling clubs, St Rynagh’s, Belmont, Seir Kieran, Coolderry, Birr and Shinrone. And then there is Brosna Gaels, a hurling team made up of players from football clubs, Ballycumber, Doon, Erin Rovers and Tubber. They could be contenders and have enough good hurlers to win it but their dual issues are even trickier to manage than Shamrocks and more conventional dual clubs.

In a very packed schedule, it is difficult to see them getting the momentum required to win but you never know. Belmont won the Junior Hurling Championship last year while Shinrone survived the relegation play-off. These factors make both outsiders but sometimes a team coming up can continue the forward momentum and compete really well at the higher grade. We will learn a lot about Belmont’s ability to compete in the higher grade in their early games.

Seir Kieran were beaten in the final last year while St Rynagh’s and Coolderry went out in the semi-finals. They will all be tough nuts to crack this year while Birr are always capable of coming with a very good second team.

Shamrocks will be favourites to come out of group one where they will face off with St Rynagh’s, Brosna Gaels and Belmont. It certainly won’t be straightforward and they will have to hit the ground running. Their first game against St Rynagh’s will tell us a huge amount about where they are. St Rynagh’s won’t be a bit afraid of them and if Shamrocks are not properly up for it, they will suffer a defeat that could derail their whole season.

Yet we have to take it that last year was not an accurate reflection of their capability and they will be much more potent this year. It will be interesting to see how Belmont do in this championship and their opening round game against Brosna Gaels will reveal plenty about both teams. Both have ambitions of making it through, even though St Rynagh’s will be confident of claiming a semi-final berth, based on last year’s form.

Group 2 should be closely contested. It is the second team of Seir Kieran, Coolderry, Birr and Shinrone and the goalposts could change for any of these as the championship progresses and players are promoted to senior. The loss of one player could fatally damage the chances of a side but none of these will be shy about doing that if it is for the greater good and their senior side.

Seir Kieran and Coolderry are the favourites to emerge from this group but Birr and Shinrone will also fancy their chances.

It is all to play for in this championship and Shamrocks are not hot favourites by any stretch of the imagination. However, their presence here does stand out among all the other teams and we await their form and evidence of their focus with great interest.

Verdict – Shamrocks.

Intermediate hurling (starting weekend July 31-August 3)

Group 1 – Shamrocks, St Rynagh's, Brosna Gaels, Belmont;

Round 1: Brosna Gaels v Belmont, Shamrocks v St Rynagh's; 2: St Rynagh's v Brosna Gaels, Belmont v Shamrocks; 3: Belmont v St Rynagh's, Shamrocks v Brosna Gaels.

Group 2 – Seir Kieran, Coolderry, Birr, Tullamore.

Round 1: Birr v Tullamore, Seir Kieran v Coolderry; 2: Coolderry v Birr, Tullamore v Seir Kieran; 3: Tullamore v Coolderry, Seir Kieran v Birr.