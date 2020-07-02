REVEALED: What consumers in Offaly are spending their money on as shops reopen

New data has revealed the spending habits of people in Offaly as the country reopens after lockdown.

Data from Twitter shows that Offaly consumers are now spending more on clothes, fast food and hardware.

On average per transaction, Offaly people are spending €68 on clothing, €19 on fast food, €31 on takeaway food and €113 on hardware.

Friday, May 29 was the busiest day for shopping in Offaly as stores reopened after lockdown.

The data has been compiled from over one million AIB debit and credit card transactions between May 18 and June 14 and has been anonymised and aggregated.

Friday, June 12 was the busiest day for clothes shopping and the second busiest day overall in terms of instore transactions since the Covid-19 restrictions started to lift.

The data also shows that the average transaction amount for those shopping for clothes was higher after the lifting of restrictions when compared to a normal shopping period before Covid-19. Consumers spent an average of €75 per transaction in clothing stores, up €15 from an average of €60 before stores closed.

Separately, consumers are now spending more on fast food, and hardware/garden supplies, with the average transaction amounts for each higher over phase one and two than prior to the restrictions coming into place. However overall, the volume of transactions is still down on previous levels.