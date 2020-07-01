Man brought to Tullamore hospital after accident in the Midlands

A man is in critical condition in Tullamore Hospital after a car accident in the Midlands yesterday.

Shortly after 6.30pm, Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a collision on the R392 at Foigha, near Ballymahon in Longford

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured when his car left the road and struck a ditch. He was treated at the scene and removed by Ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical. He was the sole occupant of the car.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 043- 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.