Council planning to build houses in Offaly town

Offaly County Council is planning to build a number of houses in a town in the county

The council has given notice that it plans to carry out development at Circular Road, Daingean.

The proposed development will consist of nine dwellings.

This will be made up of two three-bed, semi-detached, two storey units; six three-bed, two-storey terraced units in two blocks and one three-bed single storey detached unit along with all associated site development works.

Offaly County Council says it has prepared an EIA Screening Report in accordance with the requirements of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended). On the basis of this Screening Report, Offaly County Council has completed EIA screening and has determined that there is no likelihood of signifcant effects on the environment. (Article 120 of Planning and Development Regulations.

Accordingly, the council says, it has been determined that EIA is not required in respect of this proposed development but any person may, within four weeks beginning on Tuesday, June 30, apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the development would be likely to have signifcant effects on the environment.

The drawings and particulars of the proposed development are available to view online at https://www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Housing/Construction/Part-8-Schemes/Circular%20Road,%20Daingean/