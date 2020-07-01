Former creamery in Offaly and house on the market for attractive price

A former creamery in Offaly that comes with a house is on the market for an attractive price.

The former Edenderry Creamery along with a well presented three-bed bungalow is on the market for €200,000.

The former creamery is described as a 'substantial commercial building' on a 'high profile site'. It is in a state of disrepair but it has been maintained by it's current owners and features include: concrete and timber floors, double glazed pvc windows to the front.

The three-bedroom bungalow was built in the 1960s and comes with all mod cons.