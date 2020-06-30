'A proper GAA man' - Twitter reacts to Michael Duignan's takedown of GAA chiefs

Offaly GAA county board chairman Michael Duignan has hit out at the GAA for not taking action against intercounty teams training during the Covid-19 lockdown and before the club championship is completed.

The Offaly All-Ireland winner was speaking on Off The Ball on Monday evening. He said the GAA needed to "grow a pair of balls" to challenge those who flout the rules. 

Twitter, understandably, reacted in great praise for his straight-talking: