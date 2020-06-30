'A proper GAA man' - Twitter reacts to Michael Duignan's takedown of GAA chiefs

Offaly GAA county board chairman Michael Duignan has hit out at the GAA for not taking action against intercounty teams training during the Covid-19 lockdown and before the club championship is completed.

The Offaly All-Ireland winner was speaking on Off The Ball on Monday evening. He said the GAA needed to "grow a pair of balls" to challenge those who flout the rules.

Twitter, understandably, reacted in great praise for his straight-talking:

Fair play to you Michael Duignan. You speak well.

And as Niall Moyna pointed out, If the time spent on inter county stuff was cut , it would not be a big deal.



"The GAA needs to grow up and grow a pair of balls" | Michael Duignan on club v county https://t.co/z0M8uIxkd3 June 29, 2020

Would love to see Michael duignan as a president of the gaa sometime — Colm Garvey (@colm1798) June 29, 2020

Well said Michael Duignan the whole country has to re-evaluate the way it does it’s business why should the GAA be any different . Missed opportunity — Breffni Toal (@breffnitoal) June 29, 2020

Probably the best Interview I’ve heard regarding the GAA and it’s hypocrisy, be better if his colleagues in RTÉ and the GAA were as vocal as Duignan..Players need to show some Balls and stop hiding behind their County Colours..Corcaigh Abu — Pat Healy (@Patrick94137061) June 30, 2020

Michael Deignan is a revelation on the radio this morning - balanced, fair & sensible (yes I typed that) @offtheball #otbam — Iseult Cody (@iseultcody) June 30, 2020

Well done Michael Duignan. Never afraid to call a spade a spade. I was disappointed that the GAA didn't prioritise children when we reached Phase 3. How about a few Cul Camps? Children have missed out on a lot in recent months. — ADoolan (@adoolan34) June 30, 2020