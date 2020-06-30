Fully automated filling station opening in Tullamore

A fully automated filling station is due to open in Tullamore on Tuesday, June 30.

The Certa filling station replaces the former Tesco filling station at Tullamore Retail Park. Work has been ongoing to transform the site over the last two weeks.

As the filling station is unmanned, the shop on the site will not be open. Staff who worked for Tesco on the forecourts have been re-deployed back in to their stores.

Caretakers will check the site a few times a day to pick up litter and replenish gloves etc. All sites are remotely monitored 24/7 and customers can simply hit a 'Help' key at any of the islands.

Certa is part of DCC plc and have taken over the Tesco Fuel business in Ireland. The company is rolling out 34 new fully self service, unmanned filling stations across the country between now and August. Tullamore is the latest to open after the filling stations Drogheda, Dundalk, Dundrum, Maynooth, Clarehall and Clearwater over the last couple of weeks.

Certa comes from the latin word “certainty” and our proposition is built around ultra convenience and value for money. We’re endeavouring to always be the cheapest petrol station available. In addition customers with Tesco clubcards can earn points when they fill up.