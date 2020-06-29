Offaly Express website surpasses one million page views for 15th straight month

The Offaly Express news website continues to break records after surpassing one million page views in June. This is the 15th consecutive month the website has passed the impressive total, a run started all the way back in April 2019.

From the beginning of April last year to the end of June this year, the Offaly Express website has amassed 19.4 million page views with thousands of loyal readers returning each week.

The Offaly Express was formerly a printed newspaper in the county until 2012 when it became a solely digital title. The website has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years and now publishes over 100 articles each week, welcoming visitors from all over the county, country and the globe.

Justin Kelly was appointed the editor of the Offaly Express last year and says the support received locally has been fantastic, especially in recent months as people flocked to the site during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"The number of people visiting our site every month continues to shock us but it is testament to the hard work of a very small team, both in terms of editorial and advertising. It is astonishing that a news website in a county of 80,000 people can achieve so much but we are proud to bring local news to a global audience," he said.

"The website is now averaging closer to 1.5 million page views every month and even in the last few months when things across the media landscape were very unsteady, readers continued to visit our website in huge numbers for up-to-date and trustworthy information on the Covid-19 crisis.

"We had to share some very sad news with the deaths of loved ones and county greats to the virus, but we also had stories of great community spirit and joy as patients left hospital and returned home having beat Covid-19. We continued to publish a range of stories online during the pandemic and that is something we're also very proud of," Justin added.

He also pointed to exciting developments within Iconic Newspapers, which recently acquired the Tullamore Tribune and Midland Tribune newspapers.

"Our website will eventually be rebranded from the Offaly Express to Offaly Live and will encompass the content of both the Tribune papers. Our journalists are already working together to produce the news to the highest standards in both print and online. The digital offering of the three combined titles is unrivalled in the Midlands region and is a very exciting prospect," Justin explained.

"This merger only serves to strengthen our position in the local news landscape and we hope readers and advertisers are as excited as we are about connecting with such a vast array of readers in both print and online. Again, we want to thank our readers for continuing to support local journalism," he concluded.

The Offaly Express website wants to hear and share your news with the masses. If you have a story for us, send it to news@offalyexpress.ie or engage with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.