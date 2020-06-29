Lowry makes the cut but no impression on leaders at Travellers Championship

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry struggled to get into contention at the Travellers Championships on the PGA Tour at the weekend.

The tournament was won by Dustin Johnson on 19 under par while Clara man Lowry finished in a share of 60th place on four under par.

Lowry started well last Thursday and was four under par after his first round, a round including just one bogey.

He failed to make a major move on Friday with a second round of 69, a one under pat effort, leaving him well off the pace but high enough up the leaderboard to stick around for the weekend.

Saturday put any chances of a late surge up the leaderboard to bed as Shane slumped to a four over par round of 74. He hit two bogeys and two double-bogeys during a disastrous 18 holes.

He finished solidly enough on Sunday with a three under par 67 but was still left languishing towards the bottom of the leaderboard.