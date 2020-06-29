Gardaí stop driver travelling at 150km/h on wet road
Gardaí stopped a speeding driver on one of Ireland's busiest motorists at the weekend.
Naas Garda RPU detected the driver of this car on the M4 at a speed of 150km/h on a wet road surface.
A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Gardaí continue to urge drivers to slow down on all roads, particularly during hazardous weather.
