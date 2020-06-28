Landmark Tullamore building sells for significant amount at auction

A landmark building in Tullamore has sold for a significant amount at auction.

The instantly recognisable Grand Canal House on Columcille Street was initially on the market sold in the BidX1 auction on a maiden bid for €750,000.

At one point it was listed for sale at €950,000.

The property is arranged to provide a high profile commercial building. Internally the property comprises a three storey modern office building together with four ground floor retail units. Two of the ground floor units currently are let.

The entire floor area is just short of 15,000 Sq.Ft.

The site has excellent parking to the rear for 16 cars. The property is zoned as mixed use.