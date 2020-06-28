Series of weather warnings issued for Ireland for today

A series of weather warnings have been issued for parts of Ireland for today by Met Eireann

A Status Orange Rainfall warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

Met Éireann is warning that further heavy persistent rainfall (an additional 50 to 60mm possible) may lead to river flooding and localised spot flooding. The warning is in place from 11am on Sunday until midday on Monday.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Mayo for the same time period.

Met Eireann has also issued a Status Yellow Wind Warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Westerly winds with mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h will gust up to 100km/h. That warning is in place until 10pm this evening.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow - Rain Warning for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.



