Prime residential land in Tullamore fails to sell at auction
Prime residential land ready for development in Tullamore failed to sell when it went up for auction last week.
The site is located at Church View, & Hophill Road and had a guide price €450,000 but failed to generate any interest.
The land comprises a number of part complete houses and base sites. Total site area extends to approximately 0.81 hectares (2 acres).
The land is in two parts as the map below shows.
