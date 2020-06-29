New principal appointed to Offaly school

MULLINGAR man, Kenneth Crann, has been appointed Principal of Colaiste Naomh Cormac, Kilcormac.

Mr Crann, from Beechgrove, Dublin Road is currently Deputy Principal at the 860 student Oaklands Community College, in Edenderry. He received his early education and spent many happy years at St. Mary’s CBS, Mullingar.

Following his undergraduate studies at UCD, NUI Maynooth and postgraduate studies at NUI Maynooth and the University of Wales, Mr. Crann began his teaching career twenty five years ago, having taught at Heywood Community College, Ballinakill, Co. Laois, a number of years in the UK, Colaiste Naomh Cormac, Kilcormac, Tullamore College and Oaklands Community College, Edenderry, where he became Deputy.

Mr. Crann is a long standing and proud member of Mullingar Town Band, having joined the organization initially in 1981 and has served as a musician, secretary and conductor of the band for many years. Indeed he credits the great organisation that is Mullingar Town Band and the sterling work of Hubert and Kim Magee down the years in Mullingar with the success of many and highlights how important an organization it is for the youth of the town.

He also has a long association with the veteran/classic car movement in Ireland, a passion inherited from his father and is a member of various vintage clubs throughout the country. His interests include Music, History, the Arts, Sport, Reading and Cycling.

In taking up his new appointment, he also remembers with great fondness his friend, fellow Mullingar man and former Principal of Oaklands, the late Gerry Connolly. Gerry was an exceptional Principal and educator who also served in Kilcormac.

Mr Crann also acknowledges the great support and help from Senior Management at Oaklands, Richard Murphy and Mairead O’ Shea and indeed the entire school community at Oaklands Community College, Edenderry.

Mr. Crann is wished every success in his new role when the new academic term commences in September.