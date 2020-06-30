Planning permission refused for wind turbines in Offaly

Offaly County Council has refused planning permission refused for proposed wind turbines in Offaly.

A ten year permission had been sought for the erection of two wind turbines, each with a maximum height of up to 160 metres and all associated site development, access and reinstatement works at Ballicknahee near the Westmeath border.

The plans had included turbine foundations, hardstanding areas, site access tracks, site entrance, electrical switchroom and underground electrical cabling.

The proposed development would have had a 30-year operational life from the date of commissioning of the wind turbines however the local authority refused permission.