Road in Tullamore set to close for two weeks for works from Monday
A road in Tullamore will be closing for two weeks from Monday for works.
Chancery Lane in Tullamore, a popular rat run for motorists, will be closing from Monday June 29 to Monday July 13.
The road closure is necessary to facilitate service connections. Diversions will be in place.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused.
