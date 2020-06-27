Offaly's Barry Cowen appointed as new Minister for Agriculture

Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen has been appointed the new Minister for Agriculture by incoming Taoisesch Micheal Martin.

The brother of former Taoiseach Brian Cowen has been a TD since 2011.

He replaces Fine Gael's Michael Creed in the agriculture portfolio. There is speculation that Offaly senator Pippa Hackett could get a super junior ministry role within the department of agriculture which would see two Offaly representatives at the Cabinet table.

Fianna Fail's resurrection as a national political force was sealed earlier today with the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach.

Nearly a decade after being routed by the electorate during the economic crash, the Cork native has been elected to lead the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party government.

Mr Martin was elected at a specially convened meeting of TDs in the National Convention Centre due to social distancing measures. Mr Martin received 93 Dáil votes, with 63 votes against and 3 abstentions.

Martin has led Fianna Fáil since 2011 through three general elections.

It is the first time that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have shared power but Fianna Fáil has supported Fine Gael since 2016. Fianna Fáil shared power with the Green Party up to the 2011 General Election

Responding, to his election and the coalition, Mary Lou McDonald called it a 'marriage of convenience'. She said the votes of 500,000 people have bee left out of the formation of Government.

Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the new government had 'very strong mandate to governed'. He hit out at Sinn Féin. He said what change Sinn Féin's version of change was 'a load of nonsense' as change to them just meant 'ministerial positions and cars'. He said the new government marked the end of civil war politics in parliament.

Mr Varadkar is likely to be Taoiseach again as part of the Government deal.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan said Micheál Martin was 'perfectly qualified' to lead the government through the difficult times Ireland faces. He said he is forward-looking. He identified the priorities as housing and health. He said it was 'action stations time' when it comes to climate action.

The Labour Party's leader Alan Kelly said real change can happen in health care and housing and the Government will be judged by that. He predicted a merger of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and said it was a new dawn for Irish politics on a left right basis.

Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats said there was a desire for fundamental change at the February 2020 election.