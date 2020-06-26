Offaly weatherman celebrates milestone with bumper giveaway, including hotel stays

To celebrate the 6th anniversary of Ireland's Weather Channel, Offaly weatherman Cathal Nolan is hosting a monster prize giveaway on the channel's Facebook Page between June 24 and June 30, with spot prizes on offer throughout the period. The prizes included are:

1) A 2 Night Midweek Stay, B&B, at The Old Barracks, Athenry Galway

2) A 1 Night Stay at The Abbey Hotel, Donegal, on a night of your choosing

3) A 1 Night Family Stay at The Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise, Breakfast Included

4) 3 Months Business Coaching with Patrick Greenaway of BusinessBuilders

5) Luxurious Skellig Chocolates Hamper to the value of €100

6) Mid Ireland Adventure Kayaking or Sup Safaris for 4 People, Banagher Offaly

7) Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Centre, Half Day’s Rental, Kinnitty, Offaly

8 Cooney Kitchens & Bedrooms, Showroom Voucher to the value of €150

9) Noelle Interiors Tullamore, Pair of Luxury Cushions & Bed Runner to the value of €120

10) Carol Betson Massage Therapist, Reflexology and Pilates instructor, Voucher to the value of €150

11) Weekend Course Mountain Skills Weekend, Extreme Ireland/mountain skills

12) 2 Tickets for Cliffs of Moher Tour from Dublin, Irish Day Tours

13) 2 tickets to Irish Whiskey Museum Dublin, Irish Whiskey Museum

14) 2 Tickets for City Sightseeing Tour Dublin, from Sightseeing Dublin

15) BabyBoss, 2 Twosies up for Grabs, Two part Baby Vest, 1 Top & 2 Bottoms

16) Wyertech One4All Voucher to the Value of €50

17) Artful Toddler, 6 Weeks of Craft Box Activities

To be in with a chance of winning one of these fabulous prizes then simply

1) Like/Follow Ireland’s Weather Channel on Facebook

2) Comment “WIN” below the competition post

All the lucky winners will be revealed on the evening of June 30 and will be announced on the Ireland’s Weather Channel Public Facebook Page.

Tag which friends you’d share some of these fabulous prizes with and share the official post.

Ireland’s Weather Channel is a public page and does not send direct friend requests. Please report and block any suspicious activity.

Disclaimer: This competition/promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.