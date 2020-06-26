Four people including ten year old cyclist killed on roads in last 24 hours

Gardai are investigating three separate accidents that resulted in the deaths of four people on the country's roads in the last 24 hours.

Among those who lost their lives were two cyclists, one a ten year old boy.

A 10 year old male cyclist seriously injured in a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a jeep that occurred in the Ballymartin area of Borris, County Carlow on Thursday, has passed away from his injuries at Temple Street Children's University Hospital.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry that occurred in the Stephenstown area of Kilcullen, Nass, Co. Kildare, yesterday at approximately 9:50am.

The driver of the car, a man believed to be aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital for a post mortem. The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Naas General Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

In Limerick, Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle that occurred at approximately 12:15am on Friday June 26 on the Hyde Road, Limerick.

The male driver of the car and a male cyclist were both pronounced dead at the scene. Ages of both are unconfirmed at this time. A front seat passenger in the car, a male youth in his teens, was also injured and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Limerick, with non-life threatening injuries.