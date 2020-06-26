Lowry well placed after opening round at Travelers Championship on PGA Tour

After missing the cut in the first two tournaments since the PGA Tour restarted, Shane Lowry produced a solid opening round at the Travelers Championship leaving him well placed inside the top 20.

The Open Champion shot a four under par 66 leaving him in a tie for 17th place after the opening round. He carded five birdies and just one dropped shot.

The Offaly golfer is back on course at 6pm today Irish time.

He is six shots off the lead held by Mackenzie Hughes after the Canadian golfer shot a spectacular ten under par 60. He leads the field by three with Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland all on seven under par.