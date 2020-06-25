Speeding issue persisting in Offaly village despite garda blitz
Speeding issue persisting in Offaly village despite garda blitz
Kinnitty gardaí have once again detected speeding motorists in Killyon village in Offaly.
This is despite a garda speeding blitz in the area last weekend which detected 11 drivers over the speed limit over a two-hour period.
This time, gardaí were operating Roads Policing and Crime Prevention checkpoints on Thursday morning.
One driver was caught at 82km/h in the 50km/h zone. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Gardaí are appealing for drivers to slow down in the area.
