Speeding issue persisting in Offaly village despite garda blitz

Kinnitty gardaí have once again detected speeding motorists in Killyon village in Offaly.

This is despite a garda speeding blitz in the area last weekend which detected 11 drivers over the speed limit over a two-hour period.

This time, gardaí were operating Roads Policing and Crime Prevention checkpoints on Thursday morning.

One driver was caught at 82km/h in the 50km/h zone. A fixed charge penalty notice was issued.

Gardaí are appealing for drivers to slow down in the area.