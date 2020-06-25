Tullamore Hospital launches new hand hygiene awareness programme

A new hand hygiene programme has been launched in Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore (MRHT) as part of a wider national campaign aimed at reducing antimicrobial resistance and infection in hospitals and healthcare environments. Resist will be used as a way to engage with health care staff about hand hygiene, about how we use antibiotics, and how we can reduce the risk to patients and service users.

Hand Hygiene has been the key to preventing Healthcare Associated Infection and it has never been more important than currently as a preventative strategy for COVID-19. MRHT has been providing training and support for hand hygiene for many years. This initiative is about a fresh approach to hand hygiene training to hospital staff, including greater involvement of hospital staff, patients and visitors.

The national launch of the RESIST hand hygiene programme took place in Q4 2019 and MRHT has been planning the rollout locally to include taking part in the National Hand Hygiene Train the Trainer Programme. The trainers will be starting training sessions next week with all staff and audits of compliance with hand hygiene guidelines will be taking place throughout the hospital.

Noreen Hynes, General Manager, MRHT stated: “Proper hand hygiene is such a critical issue for all of us, both at home and in our health services. And in light of the COVID-19 pandemic it has become more important than ever. We are delighted that we are launching a new hand hygiene awareness programme in the hospital that is aimed not just at those delivering care but at everyone who comes into the hospital, including patients and visitors. We can all help reduce the spread of these infections if we as healthcare workers, patients and visitors all make sure that our hands are clean.”

Michelle Bergin, Assistant Director of Nursing, Infection Prevention & Control commented: “This programme has been launched by the Infection Prevention/Control Nurses with the support of the Infection Prevention/Control Committee and Hospital Management. Part of the launch and quality improvement initiative is the rebranding of hand hygiene within the hospital to promote hand hygiene through training and promotional signage for colleagues within the hospital. Going forward measurement of the impact will be captured through on-going hand hygiene audits and this will ensure patient safety through prevention of infection.”

“Hand hygiene is one of the most important things that we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection, as well as preventing all the other infections that are still out there. This is true for people who work as healthcare workers and also for everyone in the home or in the workplace.”

How you can help protect yourself and your family from an infection or superbug:

Wash your hands properly and often:

After coughing or sneezing

Before and after eating

Before and after preparing food

Before and after touching an open sore or cut

After using the toilet

After changing a child’s nappy

If you were in contact with someone who has a fever or respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing)

Before and after being on public transport

On entering and before leaving buildings, including your home

After touching animals or animal waste

After removing gloves, if you wear gloves

Before and after entering a hospital or residential setting.