Former supermarket in Offaly set to become education facility as part of major renovation

Plans have been unveiled to turn a former supermarket in Offaly into an education facility.

Emerald Road Limited intends to apply for Offaly County Council for development at Townsend Street, Townparks, Birr.

The development will consist of the change of use from retail/supermarket to education facility to provide for classrooms and supporting facilities.

The company is also seeking permission for change of use of existing first floor apartments to commercial office use.

Permission will also be sought for a two-storey extension to the rear, new shopfront windows and doors.