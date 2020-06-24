Got a craving? 23 McDonald's restaurants across Ireland reopen today for walk-in takeaway service

McDonald’s Ireland has announced that 23 stores across Ireland have re-opened for walk-in takeaway service as of 7am this morning.

The fast-food giant re-opened their drive-thru at many locations across the country to huge queues in recent weeks, and now more restaurants will open with a number of new social distancing measures in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

With restaurant teams adjusting to new procedures to enable safe working and social distancing, stores will look a little different and things may take a little longer.

Customers will follow a one-way system and be asked to sanitise their hands. A limited number of people will be served at one time. There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every half hour, while seating will not be available for customers.

Restaurants will return with fewer people on each shift, serving a reduced menu over reduced hours (11am-10pm). Customers are asked to use contactless payment methods and cap their spend at €30 wherever possible.



McDonald’s restaurants reopening for walk-in takeaway service:

Dublin

The Swan Centre, Rathmines

Stillorgan Shopping Centre

The Square, Tallaght

Ilac Shopping Centre

Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Maple Centre, Navan Road

Lucan Shopping Centre

Dublin Airport

Dundrum Shopping Centre

Temple Bar

Cork

Winthrop Street

Blackpool Shopping Centre

M8, Moorepark West, Fermoy

Wicklow

Bray Townhall

Galway

Shop Street

Meath

Trimgate Street, Navan

Monaghan

Monaghan Shopping Centre

Tipperary

Clonmel

Westmeath

Mullingar

Carlow

Kennedy Avenue

Kildare

M9 Service Station, Kilcullen

Antrim

Donegall Place, Belfast

Fermanagh

Enniskillen