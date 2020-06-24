First case of Covid-19 in almost a week confirmed at Tullamore hospital

The first new confirmed case of Covid-19 in almost a week has been recorded at Tullamore Hospital.

According to the latest data in the HSE's Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals, one patient with a confirmed case of the virus is being treated in the hospital. The patient is not being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

Tullamore Hospital had been free of confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Thursday, June 18.

There is also one suspected case of Covid-19 in the hospital and that patient is being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

As of 8pm on Tuesday evening, there were 29 vacant beds at Tullamore Hospital.