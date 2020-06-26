Major upgrade works and rebranding underway at petrol station in Tullamore

Major upgrade works are underway at a petrol station in Tullamore.

The Tesco filling station in the Tullamore Retail Park is rebranding to Certa and renovation works are underway at the site.

Tesco agreed a deal late in 2019 to transfer its filling station network in Ireland to DCC Retail & Oil, including the outlet in Tullamore.

Tesco says there will be no job losses and all staff currently employed in the filling stations will return to work in Tesco stores.

DCC operate almost 1,000 fuel forecourts across Europe in the UK, France, Sweden, Denmark & Norway. These brands include Esso, Shell, Gulf, QStar and Pump.