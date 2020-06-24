Improvement works approved for popular tourist spot in Offaly

A series of works at a popular tourist spot in Offaly have been approved by Offaly County Council.

William Grant and Sons have been given permission for the works at Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre on Bury Quay with 12 conditions attached.

The company sought to erect new decorative signage to the existing building and a new six metre high banner arm flag-pole signage along the Grand Canal boundary railings on Bury Quay.

Also included in the plans is the erection of a retractable canopy and awning to the outdoor seating on Bury Quay.

The Tullamore DEW Visitor Centre will reopen on June 29 with strict new protocols in place including temperature checks on employees and visitors.

The restaurant and retail facilities will open from Monday June 29

Tours will recommence the following week, July 6 but operating hours will be reduced to 11am-5pm daily to allow for additional cleaning. FOR MORE DETAILS ON WHAT'S ON OFFER CLICK HERE