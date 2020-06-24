Green light for complete renovation of once popular Tullamore pub

The green light has been given for the complete renovation of a once popular pub in Tullamore.

Offaly County Council has given permission for the plans for the pub in Tullamore that last traded as the Copper Pot Stil. Permission was granted with nine conditions attached.

The initial plans for the renovation sought the removal of the first floor of the building to create a double height space over the bar however those plans changed to include the retention of the first floor within the terrace of the building.

Other works to be carried out to the protected structure include the partial demolition of an existing three storey extension to the rear of the building and changing the use of the basement from storage to kitchen and bar.

The plans also proposed extensions at ground, first and second floor level to the rear and the provision of an external covered seating area to the rear with external stairs access to yard level.

In the further information provided to Offaly County Council earlier this year, the developers addressed the issues raised by the local authority.

The new plans will see the retention of the first floor within the terrace of the building. This has changed the total floor area to 552.9 sq/m.

The developers also included an Architectural Statement which is to address concerns regarding the methodology and approach to the proposes works. PVC windows will be replaced with historical timber sash windows and the timber work on the facade will be restored.

Another addition to the plans is a sandblasted/opaque glazed privacy screen to mitigate any overseeing potential of the property to the north.

The developers also stated that improvements proposed to the property will provide users with 'a new and improved environment for use and public life' while limiting any detrimental impact on the existing architectural character of the building.