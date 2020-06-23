Speeding driver with no licence tests positive for drugs
One motorist was breaking a myriad of road traffic laws when they were stopped by gardaí at the weekend.
A Meath Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle travelling at 149 km/k in a 120 km/h zone on the M3.
The driver had no licence or insurance and tested positive for cannabis.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle was detained with a court appearance to follow.
