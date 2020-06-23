Prime residential land in Tullamore up for auction this week
Prime residential site with partially built houses for sale in Tullamore
Prime residential land ready for development in Tullamore goes up for auction this week.
The site is located at Church View, & Hophill Road and has a guide price €450,000. If goes up for auction on Thursday, June 25 with BidX1.
The land comprises a number of part complete houses and base sites. Total site area extends to approximately 0.81 hectares (2 acres).
The land is in two parts as the map below shows.
