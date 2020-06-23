Councillor welcomes inclusion of Offaly energy hub plan in programme for government

Fine Gael councillor Noel Cribbin has welcomed the inclusion in the Programme for Government, of a proposal that Edenderry and North Offaly be designated a ‘Green Energy Hub.’

Speaking this week, he said, "It is fantastic to see that Edenderry and North Offaly are finally getting the recognition deserved on a national level. I am hopeful that my proposal for a Green Energy Hub will form the foundation of an exciting roadmap for the future of Bord na Mona in North Offaly. The proposal has the potential to bring opportunities for new industries and jobs into the area.

"The impact of the news of the immediate cessation of peat production by BNM last week cannot be underestimated. The proposal for a Green Energy Hub has the potential to fill the massive employment and industry void left by the announcement," he added.

"The proposal involves the transformation of Edenderry Power Plant to 100% biomass. Its inclusion in the Programme for Government means that it is on the table and supported by the government in their 5-year plan for Ireland."

Cllr Cribbin went on to say, "A transformation to a 100% biomass plant will not only retain the plant for possibly the next 20 years but will also retain all present jobs in the plant and outdoors. The replacement of peat with biomass is critical in transforming the area to a ‘Green Energy Hub.’"

"Alongside the proposed five windfarms, it would make the area capable of producing over 600 MW of pure green energy."

Cllr Cribbin said, "There is no other site in Ireland with this potential, and when this is combined with a massive landbank, motorway access, proximity to Dublin and grid connection, it has the potential to make the area a leading location for industry investment, and the much-needed jobs that would follow.

"I intend to fight tooth and nail to keep BNM very much to the fore at a national level, and to build on the employment record the company has retained in the area for the last 70 years. With this plan, Bord na Mona has the potential to create jobs here for the next 20 years and I am going to do everything possible to ensure that happens," he concluded.