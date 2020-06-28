Offaly school wishes sixth class students best of luck

The staff of Gortnamona would like to send their best wishes to Joey Larkin, Savannah Dunne and Shannyn Healion as they begin a new chapter in their lives in secondary school.

The school said, "You have been important members of our community over the years. Thank you for sharing your unique, gifts, qualities and talents with us. Although you will be greatly missed here, you now have the opportunity to share these with others, meet new people and discover new talents. We wish you well on every journey life takes you on."