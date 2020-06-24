Offaly school to host virtual graduation for sixth class students

Scoil Bhríde, Clara will mark the Graduation of its 37 6th class girls on Thursday, June 25 at 7pm using the Google Meet Platform.

The girls and their teacher Aisling Feeney have put a lot of work into preparing for their special event. They have written poems, and prayers, recorded their favourite memories and have held practice sessions to ensure everything goes smoothly on the night.

This experience will not be as they had imagined their graduation from Primary school would be but over the last 13 weeks they have learned the importance of being able to adapt and change. This experience will stand to them in their future years.

The girls received presentations of a class photo, and a personalised mug from members of Scoil Bhríde Parents Association to mark the end of Primary school.

The Board of Management, staff, parents and pupils send best wishes to all the girls and to their families, some for whom their journey with Scoil Bhríde has come to an end.

An excerpt from a poem written by Ruby from 6th class summarises the past few months for all the girls who were being Confirmed by Rev. Joseph Gallagher while our Taoiseach was announcing the lockdown. They were possibly the last class in the diocese of Meath to have had this privilege.

The poem is called:

2012 -2020 Our Journey

“During our Confirmation, word filled the church

Our country was in lockdown before coronavirus got worse,

After a few weeks, it all became clear

That the class of 2020 would have no end of year,

Last school tours and shirt signings would remain a dream

Home-schooling and social distancing the new normal it would seem.

Thanks for the memories,

Scoil Bhríde is the best!

I look back with great happiness, as I fly from the nest.