Offaly senator explains who she's supporting in Green leadership race

Offaly Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett has said she will be supporting current leader Eamon Ryan in the leadership contest within her party.

Speaking to the Offaly Express, the former Offaly councillor said: "I will be voting in support of Eamon Ryan who has brought this party from almost total annihilation ten years ago to one of the largest parties in the state with 12 TDs, two Senators, two MEPs, and 49 councillors."

"He has attended events with me in Offaly several times; he launched my local election campaign in Edenderry last year, and has been a regular visitor to the ploughing championships. I think Catherine Martin will make an excellent leader in due course, but for now, it is Eamon for me," she added.

Senator Hackett was also asked to respond to discourse suggesting the Greens in government is bad for rural Ireland, not least because of the proposed hike in carbon tax in the programme for government agreed between Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party.

"The proposed increase in carbon tax over the next 10 years will generate funds which will be ringfenced: €4.5bn for retrofitting, €3bn for social welfare programmes, and €1.5bn for farming, so people in the Midlands will do particularly well out of this," she explained.

"The nationwide retrofitting programme will begin in the midlands, and will initially target social housing, and homes dependant on fossil fuels for heating, of which there are many in Offaly. The rewetting and restoration of peatlands in the midlands will be beginning shortly also, and the job opportunities this will bring will secure many jobs that would otherwise have been lost from the peat harvesting sector. We will explore the possibility of establishing a Green Energy Hub in the Midlands, and utilise existing infrastructure in the region," she added.

She insisted the Greens and the potential new government will "bring life back to our towns and villages by pursuing a Town Centres First policy to planning, and we will accelerate the roll-out of the National Broadband Plan; and we will greatly improve rural transport by, for example, tripling the number of passenger journeys by Local Link.

"We have secured the future a new LEADER rural development programme, and will support local food producers and the development of local food markets."

When asked about the Green input in the document agreed last week, Senator Hackett said: "I think there are Green fingerprints on every page of this document, and it is reflective of our input when you see words like biodiversity and climate action mentioned throughout the document. There was not one mention of the word ‘biodiversity’ in the 2016 version.

"Getting commitment on achieving a minimum of 7% per annum reduction in carbon emissions was essential for us, and this now sets the stage for the system changes we need to make as we embrace a low carbon future - system changes mainly in energy, transport and agriculture.

"Of course we did not achieve all of our asks, but thanks to our hard-working negotiators, the next five years will see the end of the inhumane Direct Provision system, a ban on the importation of fracked gas, a referendum on the right to housing, the accelerated implementation of Sláintecare, and a significant increase in the amount of social and affordable housing built in this country."

She also believes the programme and subsequent government can stand the test of time and serve a full term in Leinster House. "I wouldn’t be supporting it if I did not believe that. Five weeks of intense negotiations have produced a significant, and historic document. All parties are agreed that change is needed, and I am confident we can work well together to deliver this programme which will see our country back on the right road and ready for the future."

The Green Party's inclusion in government has garnered scant support in traditional agricultural settings and institutions but Senator Hackett, who has a farm near Geashill in Co Offaly, says farmers will do well as the country moves to a "low carbon future."

"Like every other sector, the agricultural sector needs to transition to this low carbon future, but unlike other sectors, it has the huge advantage of being able to deliver not just on emissions, but also on biodiversity and on water and air quality, and the next government wants to pay farmers for the provision of these public goods," she explained.

"By recognising the vital role farmers play not only as producers of food, but also in the stewardship of our land, there will be rewards for farmers who protect and enhance nature. Seeking out improved market opportunities for farmers at home and abroad will also be an important aspect of the next government."

The programme for government has been sent to the members of all three parties for a postal vote. The results are due back at the end of this week.