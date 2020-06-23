Tullamore school says farewell to sixth class students

Adhering to social distancing rules, the girls of sixth class in Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore paid a quick outdoor visit to say farewell to their school this week.

The school couldn't let this milestone pass without acknowledging the mark they have each left on the Scoil Mhuire family.

The school said, "We are so proud of all of you and you will be greatly missed by Ms Mahon, Ms Redan, Ms Daly and all the teachers, who had the pleasure of teaching you during your time here. You are flying the Scoil Mhuire flag as you move into your new schools and you know that you are most welcome at the school anytime. Congratulations and enjoy the next chapter of this adventure that you are on."

