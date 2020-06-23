Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?
Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?
We have once more taken a dive into the Offaly Express archives and we have pulled out this picture we believe to be from 1998, but it could be later.
There was no caption with this idyllic picture but we are guessing it was taken in the grounds of Charleville Castle outside Tullamore. Do you recognise any of the young singers?
Keep an eye out for more pictures from the archives each week with the Offaly Express.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on